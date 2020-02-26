The Undertaker’s Raw Return Date Revealed

The Undertaker is expected to make a surprise appearance at the Super Showdown event and now it appears that his Raw return date has been revealed as well.

PWinsider is reporting that The Dead Man is currently scheduled to make an appearance at the March 9 episode of Raw from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The March 9 Raw will be the post Elimination Chamber episode of the show and it appears that WWE is loading it up to create buzz for WrestleMania 36.

Previous reports have revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Edge will be making an appearance on the show to provide “live medical update” on his health.

Not only that but the arena for the episode is also advertising the former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler for a “special appearance” on the show.

Baszler will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the WrestleMania opponent for Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and while not confirmed, the NXT star is rumored to face ‘The Man’ at the Show Of Shows.

The Undertaker, on the other hand, is expected to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania this year and it’s possible that he has a confrontation with the Phenomenal One during the episode.