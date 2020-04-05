Undertaker Wanted To Redeem Goldberg Debacle, Kurt Angle Suggested Working With AJ Styles.

The Undertaker put on an epic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles Saturday night at WrestleMania 36. According WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the match was the result of the Dead Man wanting to redeem himself in the eyes on fans.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi recently made a tweet in which he revealed a recent conversation he had about the Last Outlaw with WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle.

Per Marc, Undertaker had a discussion with Angle where he showed his disappointment over his match with Goldberg and expressed the desire to redeem himself.

After hearing about the situation, the Olympic Gold Medalist suggested him to wrestle AJ Styles and Angle assured him that a match with The Phenomenal One will be the best bout he has had in years:

Kurt Angle told me Undertaker was talking to him recently, disappointed in his Goldberg match and wanting to redeem himself.



Angle: "The first thing I said to him was, 'What about [wrestling] AJ [Styles]?’ … It'll be the best match you've had in years.’" #WrestleMania — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 5, 2020

Undertaker’s Match With AJ Styles

It seems that the Dead Man took this advice from Angle as reports suggest that Taker picked Styles to be his opponent for the Show Of Shows himself.

The decision seems to have worked in the favor of the former Champion as well because the boneyard match has received universal acclaim and it’s receiving praise from fans and WWE stars alike.

For those who don’t know, Undertaker had a match with Goldberg at Super Showdown in June 2019. However, the bout turned out to be a disaster and It received criticism from fans for the poor execution of the match.