Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Talked To Sting About A Potential Dream Match

Sting vs. The Undertaker is one of the biggest dream matches of the wrestling history which never took place despite both the stars having careers spanning many decades and crossing paths in both WCW and WWE.

The Dead Man was recently interviewed by Barstool Sports where he talked about a number of things and the former World Champion also revealed if he ever had any talks with The Icon about a potential bout.

Taker was asked if he ever discussed a match with Sting. Replying to it the legend claimed they never talked about it despite knowing each other since the 80s:

“Not even once, I knew him from my days in WCW in the the late 80s but I never actually saw him again until he joined WWE, Its crazy that we never spoke.

We never called each other and discussed, ‘hey would you like to do this mega match’ or whatever. My schedule was always full, there were always guys waiting to face me.”

Undertaker went on to explain that a match between the two would have been cool in the early 90s when they were in their primes because he doesn’t want people to get a watered down version of their characters:

“To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s. I don’t want people to get a watered down version of that character.

I want people to remember the 90s, the WrestleMania matches with Edge, Batista, Shawn, and Punk, and not the match I had with Roman, when I was all beat up and out of shape. I looked like a Bloated Elvis.”

Ultimately, Undertaker vs. Sting will go down in history as one of the biggest dream matches in the wrestling history that never took place despite the possibility of it being one of the biggest wrestling matches of all time.