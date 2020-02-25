Major Unannounced Name Heading To Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown

‘The Dead Man’ Undertaker is traveling to Saudi Arabia for Thursday’s Super Showdown event, according to reports from Wrestling Observer Radio.

Previous reports have revealed that Taker is expected to compete against The Phenomenal AJ Styles at this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

Styles is currently scheduled to wrestle in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy on the Saudi show. Other participants for the match include Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, and Rey Mysterio.

While there is no word yet on what the Last Outlaw will be doing at the event, it’s speculated that he can set up his upcoming match with the former World Champion in some way during the PPV.

It’s been a while since the Undertaker last wrestled for WWE and his last match for the company was a tag team bout where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules in July last year.

Some photos of the former World Champion had sparked rumors of him returning at the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year but the appearance obviously didn’t happen.

Taker was also recently spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando and it would now be interesting to see if he gets physical in any capacity at the upcoming show.

The Super Showdown this year will be taking place from Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Thursday, February 27.