Undisputed Era Reflect On TakeOver: Blackpool II Invasion, Facing Imperium

The Undisputed Era has reflected on their recent busy schedule during an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. The NXT stable not only invaded NXT UK’s recent TakeOver: Blackpool II event, they also competed against NXT UK’s Imperium group at WWE’s recent Worlds Collide.

Looking back on their invasion at TakeOver: Blackpool II, current NXT champion Adam Cole shared how their surprise appearance was a memorable moment. “With Blackpool, that was one of those moments that you remember forever. We never lose sight on stuff like this,” Cole said. “I love surprises in wrestling, that’s one of my favorite things. So to be involved in something where everyone in that building had no idea we were there and then we showed up, then there’s that reaction like ‘oh my god, they’re here’ and they’re really excited – that’s one of the most coolest things.”

Triple H has previously shared how he believes it was the fans who helped keep their invasion a secret. He noted how, if fans see unannounced Superstars, he thinks they will keep it to themselves. He believes they don’t ruin the surprise for other members of the WWE Universe.

Undisputed Era Versus Imperium

Their invasion angle would help fan the feud between themselves and NXT UK’s Imperium stable, led by WALTER. Roderick Strong spoke about what it was like to face off against them, explaining how “[…] it was kind of an opportunity to raise their stock against us and that’s special. Those kind of moments mean a lot to me. Where we can help elevate these guys as well because we’re in that position. You know, being in the position that we’re in is great, but what we can do with the ‘power’ of it is what is really freaking cool.”

Unfortunately, Imperium member Alexander Wolfe would be legitimately knocked out during their bout. Despite being a man down, however, Imperium would emerge victorious from their clash.