Monday, December 7, 2020
Home WWE

Undisputed Era Wins Men’s WarGames Match

Undisputed Era stood tall

By Andrew Ravens

The 2020 chapter in WarGames history has been written as the men’s version of the match was memorable. 

WWE held the match at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event with the expected main event It featured The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) in the headliner. 

They put on one heck of a match that delivered. The order of wrestlers entering the match is listed as the following: Dunne, O’Reilly, Lorcan, Fish, Burch, Strong, McAfee, and Cole. 

- Advertisement -

McAfee hit a moonsault off the top rope sending Strong through a table. McAfee worked over the left knee of Cole throughout the match. There was a botched table spot until Strong sent Dunne and Lorcan through it. 

Undisputed Era did have a moment of revenge on McAfee. Later on, McAfee did a wild Swanton Bomb off the top of the cage to take everyone out. Fish speared Burch through a table. The finish saw Fish and Strong layout Burch and then O’Reilly landed a flying knee off the top rope to Burch’s face with a chair. 

Last year’s event saw Tommaso Ciampa, Donovan Dijak, Keith Lee and Owens beat The Undisputed Era while the 2018 version featured War Raiders, Ricochet & Pete Dunne beating The Undisputed Era. 

Keith Lee Opens Up On Feeling Like He Abandoned WWE NXT

Latest Wrestling News

Mark Henry Talks Bret Hart ‘Saving’ His WWE Career

Wrestling News Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently recalled incidents backstage whilst he was in the then WWF....
Read more

Eric Bischoff On How Dixie Carter Handled Jeff Hardy In TNA

Impact Steve Russell -
Former WCW President Erich Bischoff reflected on his time in TNA back in 2010 during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows....
Read more

Arn Anderson Reveals The ‘Evolution’ Name Was His Idea

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
Arn Anderson has revealed that he was behind the name Evolution. The stable comprised of Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Dave Batista....
Read more

Serena Deeb Knew Rhea Ripley Would Be A Star ‘The Second I Saw Her’

NXT Steve Russell -
Current NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb knew NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley would be a star the second she saw her. Deeb joined Women's Wrestling Talk...
Read more

Montez Ford Discusses Potential Singles Run If Street Profits Split

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
One half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Montez Ford, discussed the possibility of a future singles run in a recent interview. Speaking with...
Read more

Heath Miller On His Bound For Glory Injury, When He’ll Be Back In The Ring

Impact Steve Russell -
Impact Wrestling's Heath has provided an update following his unfortunate injury at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view. Heath opened up to former WWE Superstar...
Read more

Elias Teases Character Change Following Symphony Of Destruction Match

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
Raw Superstar Elias has teased a change could be on the horizon for his character. Taking to his Twitter account, he addressed his Symphony...
Read more

Lacey Evans Shares How The Marines Helped Her, Tribute To The Troops

WWE Steve Russell -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames wasn't the only WWE event that aired yesterday. WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops also took place on FOX, headlined by...
Read more

Results

NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC