Undisputed Era Wins Men’s WarGames Match

The 2020 chapter in WarGames history has been written as the men’s version of the match was memorable.

WWE held the match at the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event with the expected main event It featured The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) in the headliner.

They put on one heck of a match that delivered. The order of wrestlers entering the match is listed as the following: Dunne, O’Reilly, Lorcan, Fish, Burch, Strong, McAfee, and Cole.

- Advertisement -

McAfee hit a moonsault off the top rope sending Strong through a table. McAfee worked over the left knee of Cole throughout the match. There was a botched table spot until Strong sent Dunne and Lorcan through it.

Undisputed Era did have a moment of revenge on McAfee. Later on, McAfee did a wild Swanton Bomb off the top of the cage to take everyone out. Fish speared Burch through a table. The finish saw Fish and Strong layout Burch and then O’Reilly landed a flying knee off the top rope to Burch’s face with a chair.

Last year’s event saw Tommaso Ciampa, Donovan Dijak, Keith Lee and Owens beat The Undisputed Era while the 2018 version featured War Raiders, Ricochet & Pete Dunne beating The Undisputed Era.

Keith Lee Opens Up On Feeling Like He Abandoned WWE NXT