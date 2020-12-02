Wednesday, December 2, 2020

WWE NXT Star Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Another star tested postive

By Andrew Ravens
NXT WWE PC
NXT from the WWE Performance Center

The WWE NXT brand has been dealt with another positive COVID-19 test as one of its stars has the virus. 

Fightful Select reports that another top star tested positive for the virus recently. However, there’s not the same concern attached to it compared to previous wrestlers testing positive as it hasn’t led to an outbreak. 

The name of the wrestler wasn’t mentioned, but what the report did state was the wrestler isn’t known to be around large crowds of people very often. 

- Advertisement -

WWE has been criticized in the past for its handling of the coronavirus, but NXT has been hit harder as of late due to the guidelines in place. WWE has resumed training its developmental talent and has an odd schedule of tests. 

The report stated that it’s not on the same level of concern on the main roster because they’re tested before every show. 

For those who are wondering, this talent testing positive doesn’t look to impact the NXT WarGames event this Sunday. 

There was a big outbreak within NXT back in October thanks to several wrestlers attending a party. Because of its reactions being relaxed, Florida has been hit hard since the start of the pandemic. 

Details On How Recent WWE Performance Center COVID-19 Outbreak Started

Latest Wrestling News

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

AEW
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more

WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

Results
The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more

Kenny Omega Dethrones Jon Moxley As AEW World Champion On Dynamite

AEW
In the highly anticipated rematch, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega presented a very good match on AEW Dynamite. The special episode of the weekly All...
Read more

Sting Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW, Appears On Dynamite

AEW
Sting is now All Elite.  For the first time since 2001 when wrestling Ric Flair on WCW Nitro, the legendary pro wrestler made an appearance...
Read more

WWE NXT Star Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19

WWE
The WWE NXT brand has been dealt with another positive COVID-19 test as one of its stars has the virus.  Fightful Select reports that another...
Read more

Two Rascalz Members Officially Sign With WWE

WWE
Part of The Rascalz trio has officially signed with WWE as Deveon Aiken (Dezmond Xavier) and Zachary Green (Zachary Wentz) were introduced as two...
Read more

WWE RAW Viewership & Demo Down This Week (11/30)

WWE
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.741 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week...
Read more

John Cena Releasing Two Inspirational Books In April 2021

Wrestling News
Anyone who has ever glanced at John Cena's social media knows he loves a good inspirational quote. Now, a whole book of them will...
Read more

Results

AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (12/1): Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues

Impact Wrestling continued the Knockouts tag team tournament this week and the X-Division title was also on the line. The promotion also announced the...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/30): Title Match Set For TLC, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre teamed up with Sheamus to face The Miz &...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC