Update On 2nd AEW Television Show

In January, WarnerMedia and AEW struck a new deal that was also said to include plans for a second television show. Then the pandemic hit and the President of TNT, a noted supporter of AEW, was let go from his position recently. According to recent comments on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, a second AEW show is still in the works and should debut before the end of the year.

“Yep, soon,” Meltzer said in response to a question about if the second AEW show is still happening. “Before the end of the year.”

Second AEW Television Show

It was noted back in January that when the new show does debut, it will not replace AEW Dark.

“When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark, which would not be going away,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “This means there will be about four hours a week of the product being taped.”

Although the former President of TNT, Kevin Reilly, is no longer with the company, he also spoke about a second AEW show back in January. Reilly departed TNT earlier this month.

“Let’s bring it onto the network and make it a place where you truly plant up and coming talent,’” Reilly said about a second AEW show. “I think we’ll start doing more packages there and filming some behind-the-scenes stuff, not for the matches that night but with other talent to plant stories and grow things that could eventually become another show in and of itself.”