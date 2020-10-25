Update On Abadon’s Injury & Hospitalization



We have an update on AEW star Abadon, who was injured earlier this week at a taping for AEW Dynamite. She wrestled Tay Conti at Thursday’s TV tapings from Jacksonville, FL in a match is scheduled to air next week on Dynamite.

The injury took place mid-way through the match, which was cut short before Abadon was sent to the hospital for an evaluation. Brian Alvarez reports (via Wrestling Observer Radio) that Abadon took an elbow to the throat, which rendered her unable to breathe. This made for a very scary situation and

Despite the serious nature of the injury, doctors determined that she will be fine without any longterm damage. We wish Abadon a speedy recovery.

Abadon is the #3 ranked female competitor in AEW. She first competed for AEW back in March in an AEW Dark match against current Women’s Champion, Hikaru Shida. She currently holds a 5-1 record.