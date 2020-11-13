Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buyrate

AEW presented Full Gear from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida last weekend. The show was the 4th and final PPV event for the company in 2020. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show’s buyrate was consistent with what the company has done for previous shows.

“It looks to have done about the same as All Out in September and Revolution in February,” wrote Dave Meltzer. Those events both hovered around 100,000 buys.

Most AEW PPVs hover around 100,000 buys, with the only exception being May’s Double or Nothing 2020 event. That show featured the Stadium Stampede match pitting the Elite and Matt Hardy against the Inner Circle. It is estimated to have done 115,00 to 120,000 buys on PPV. This was just two months into the pandemic and at the time, PPV numbers were up for the UFC as well.

AEW’s Full Gear 2020 is projected to be around the same or slightly above what Full Gear 2019 is said to have done. That event is believed to have gotten around 100,000 buys or slightly lower.

AEW PPV Buyrate estimates: