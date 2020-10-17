Saturday, October 17, 2020

Update On AEW’s “Blood & Guts” Match

AEW ultimately decided to cancel its planned Blood & Guts match.

By Ian Carey
AEW Blood & Guts

Before the pandemic hit, AEW had planned a “Blood & Guts” match for a special episode of Dynamite. The match was supposed to take place inside 2-rings covered by a steel cage on March 25th, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.

With fans not being allowed at shows, however, the decision was made to put off holding the match. The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by 411Mania and noted that they spent a lot of money purchasing the structure and still plan to use it, however.

- Advertisement -

“Obviously, the blood and guts steel cage match never happened. And we spent a lot of money building that structure. (LAUGHTER) But the good thing about it is that at least we now have it. So, we can pull the trigger on that at any time. I feel like we are saving that for fans. I think that is the biggest reason we haven’t done it,” said Nick Jackson.

AEW did hold a big team vs team match in May at Double or Nothing. Members of the Elite squared off with the Inner Circle in the Stadium Stampede match. Matt Jackson spoke about how the pandemic has helped the promotion to think outside the box.

“You got to remember without this pandemic, there may have never been a Stadium Stampede match, there may have never been that crazy tag team brawl match that we had with Butcher and The Blade. We really have had to think outside the box and one big thing that was said, if we are going to do this in front of nobody, let’s do things we have always wanted to do but wouldn’t have worked as well if there were people out there,” Matt Jackson said.

The full interview can be read here.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/16): Reigns vs. Strowman, Daniel Bryan Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns defended the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He'll face Jeff Hardy in his first...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reported Reason Major Angle Was Moved From RAW To Smackdown

During the 2020 WWE Draft, a big angle from Monday Night RAW was moved to Friday Night Smackdown. The Rey Mysterio-Seth Rollins...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 17 (A Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
Featured

WWE Raw Underground “Considered Done” (Report)

WWE's Raw Underground concept appears to be winding down. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Shane McMahon's underground...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Update On AEW’s “Blood & Guts” Match

Before the pandemic hit, AEW had planned a "Blood & Guts" match for a special episode of Dynamite. The match was supposed...
Read more
AEW

Ben Carter Reportedly Headed To WWE After Receiving Interest From AEW

Ben Carter has had a very eventful last couple of months. He made his AEW debut in September, competing on an episode...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With James Storm

There are a lot rumors regarding "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey's potential return to WWE at the moment. The former RAW Women's and UFC...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Comment On Kenny Omega’s Push In AEW

How AEW has used Kenny Omega over the last year has been a frequent point of contention for some fans of the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry Tells Today’s Performers To Stop “Prostituting” Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on the perceived 'spot battle' nature...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Possible Rock vs Roman Reigns Match At WrestleMania

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns could possibly face the Rock at WrestleMania next year. According to a report from the...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 18 (B-Block Playoffs)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch live on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/16): Reigns vs. Strowman, Daniel Bryan Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns defended the...
Read more
WWE

Next Week’s WWE SmackDown Episode To Air On FS1

WWE has confirmed that next week’s episode of SmackDown will move networks.  The company did so during this week’s...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage News On If Paul Heyman Has Creative Influence On Other SmackDown Storylines

While Paul Heyman is no longer the Executive Director of WWE Monday Night RAW, he has found himself in a good spot...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Says He’ll Be Watching Tonight’s SmackDown Main Event

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown season premiere will see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Bill Goldberg...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He'll face Jeff Hardy in his first...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC