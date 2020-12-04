Update On AEW’s Potential Interest In Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard has wrestled just one match since leaving Impact Wrestling this year. She never returned to the promotion following the onset of the global pandemic. Impact ultimately stripped her of the world title as a result.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is not interested in bringing her in, despite her immense talent. “Based on what we were told, when her name came up, the feeling was that while nobody will deny her talent and from that standpoint they know she’d be very valuable, especially with the nature of their women’s division, the decision was made to not pursue her,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

In September, Blanchard released a statement addressing her hiatus from wrestling in 2020 and future plans.

“I’ve been away for a while, the main reason for that is to focus on my wedding & honeymoon. The past few months I’ve gotten back to the basics & been focusing on the relationships I have with family, friends & myself,” Blanchard wrote.

“The point of this post is because I’m taking back the control of my narrative. I’ve had people weigh in on what I should do, what I should say, what interview to do, where to go.. now, I want to listen to what I want and what’s in my heart.”