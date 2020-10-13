Alberto Del Rio’s Trial Date Set

Alberto Del Rio is set to go to trial early next year on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. He was arrested in May after a woman came forward and stated she had been held captive by Del Rio for a period of several hours.
According to a recent report from PW Insider, Del Rio has received a trial date of January 25th, 2021. The trial will be held in San Antonio, Texas.
His accuser is alleging that Del Rio sexual assaulted her and physically beat her during the kidnapping as well. If convicted, Del Rio is looking at a possible lengthy prison sentence.
How Much Possible Prison Time Is Alberto Del Rio Facing
Aggravated kidnapping in Texas carries a sentence of 5 to 99 years in prison. Del Rio is also looking at a possible fine of up to $10,000.
“A conviction for aggravated kidnapping is generally punishable as a felony of the first degree, which can result in a prison sentence ranging from five to 99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000,” the law firm of Dunham and Jones’ website states.
If a defendant can prove they dropped the victim off at a safe location, however, the charge would be reduced to 2nd degree kidnapping. This crime carries a possible penalty of 2 to 20 years in prison.
The penalty for sexual assault in Texas is also 2-20 years and a $10,000 fine.