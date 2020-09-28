Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against the Street Profits. The match appeared to end early when Andrade got his shoulder up at 2 but the ref counted 3 anyway.

Garza’s injury was address on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“During the show Angel Garza got hurt and the first word I heard was a torn quad which is not a good thing. There’s been other talk that that might not be it, might be a lesser injury. Might not be a quad, might be a hip,” said Dave Meltzer.

According to Talk Sport and PW Insider, Garza did injure his hip. They are stating the injury is not quite as bad as first feared.

It's believed Angel Garza's injury was to his hip, not his knee.



However, in better news, the belief is the injury may not be as bad as first feared. [PW Insider]@MikePWInsider has been right on top of this.? — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 28, 2020

More news concerning the seriousness of Garza’s injury will likely be available in the coming days.

The Street Profits vs Andrade & Angel Garza

The RAW tag-team title match at Clash of Champions ended in abrupt fashion. Evidently, the decision was made to end the match early but this didn’t play out well. Andrade clearly kicked out before the 3 count and Angelo Dawkins seemed utterly confused and unhappy with what happened.

On commentary, it was noted that Andrade kicked out at 2 but the referee’s vision of his shoulder was blocked.

The victory for the Street Profits was their 6th successful defence of the RAW tag titles. They won the titles initially from Seth Rollins and Murphy on the March 2nd, 2020 RAW. Since then, they’ve defended successfully against Andrade & Angel Garza twice, Austin Theory & Angel Garza twice, Seth Rollins & Murphy once, and the Viking Raiders once.