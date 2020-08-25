Update On Austin Theory’s Disappearance From WWE TV

Austin Theory hasn’t been seen on the WWE programming for a while and not a lot of details have been revealed about the former Evolve Champion’s sudden disappearance from the company.

A report previously said that the young star was on an ‘announced suspension’ within the promotion but at the time, the reason for this apparent punishment for the WWE star was not revealed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer opened up on the story a bit more recently and he suggested that Theory has some serious accusations against him:

“There’s an allegation against him and then he disappeared. It’s not an injury or anything like that. Is that why? [WWE] may go and say he had a car accident.

I think that Seth Rollins said that – he used some term like ‘personal reason’ and he’ll be back so I presume that it’s a Patrick Clark [Velveteen Dream] type of story.”

WWE seems to be taking things seriously in the case of the former NXT star so if the allegation against Austin Theory are proved then it could even mean the end of his career in the company.

However, Meltzer did not reveal a lot of details on his case so it’s hard to say how serious things are and if there is any chance of the high flying star returning to WWE TV anytime soon. We’ll keep you updated on his status.