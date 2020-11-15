Update On Brodie Lee’s Recent Absence From AEW

Brodie Lee hasn’t wrestled since October 7th, 2020. That was the night he lost the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a dog-collar match on Dynamite. According to comments made recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Lee is out of action with an injury. Although not confirmed, it is believed he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

There are no details currently available regarding how long he’ll be out of action or the severity of the injury.

Lee’s loss to Rhodes last month was just his second loss in a singles match since arriving in AEW. He holds an 8-2 record in singles matches in the promotion. His only other loss came to Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing back in May.

Brodie Lee in AEW

Below is Brodie Lee’s record in singles matches since joining AEW:

3/25/20: defeated QT Marshall 4/8/20: defeated Lee Johnson 4/22/20: defeated Justin Law 4/29/20: defeated Marko Stunt 5/13/20: defeated Christopher Daniels 5/23/20: Jon Moxley defeated Brodie Lee 8/13/20: defeated Cody Rhodes (won the TNT Championship) 9/9/20: defeated Dustin Rhodes (retained TNT Championship) 9/23/20: defeated Orange Cassidy (retained TNT Championship) 10/7/20: Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee (lost the TNT Championship)

Additionally, Lee is 3-1 in tag-team matches in AEW.