Update On Buff Bagwell Following Serious Collision

Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was recently involved in an unfortunate car accident. He would be hospitalized with reported serious injuries on August 16.

Atlanta promoter Ron Gossett has provided a medical update on his friend in a recent Facebook post. He asked fans to send prayers in support of Buff Bagwell. According to Gossett, Bagwell messaged him and shared how he hoped to soon leave the hospital. However, because of the severity of the car wreck, he suffered several broken bones.

- Advertisement -

Gossett noted how Bagwell is currently dealing with broken ribs, a broken right hip, broken left socket bone, a broken nose, a torn right groin muscle, and heavy bruising. Thankfully, despite the reported seriousness of the incident, Gossett shared how Bagwell does not require surgery of any sort.

Bagwell was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe on Cumberland Boulevard this past Sunday at around 5:18pm local time when the collision occurred. Investigators believe he was impaired by prescription medication at the time of the accident. At the time of writing, the investigation is still underway, and Cobb County police have requested that anyone with further information get in contact with its investigators at 770-499-3987.

All of us at SEScoops wish Buff Bagwell the best during the time and hope he has a speedy recovery.