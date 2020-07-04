Bully Ray is no longer with Ring of Honor. The news first came out yesterday that Bully’s contract with the promotion had not been renewed. It was first reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report also stated that ROH is not offering new deals at the moment. Some in ROH disputed the report that ROH was not offering new deals, however.

ROH commentator, Ian Riccaboni, noted on Twitter that this was not the case. He released a lengthy series of Tweets regarding this.

“People out here saying ROH isn’t offering contracts. How do you think the most frugal man in wrestling, me, could afford a MOC LJN Macho Man? I’m not saying bang down the door for a contract because ROH can’t sign *everyone* but I’m tired of this rumor being out there,” Riccaboni Tweeted.

July 18 is right around the corner. I wonder why anyone would float out there that a company with a steady television show isn't doing new contracts.



Hm. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) July 3, 2020

The 90-day no-compete clauses from the WWE wrestlers released on April 15th is likely up on July 14th or 15th, 2020. Riccaboni’s series of Tweets made reference to 7/18, which is the date of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV.

Update On Bully Ray’s Departure From ROH

PW Insider has since reported that Bully’s contract with the promotion expired on April 1st. He had been planned to end his time with the company at the Supercard of Honor show WrestleMania weekend until the pandemic hit. The report states that ROH and Bully have a good relationship but each came to the “realization that he had done all he could do there.”