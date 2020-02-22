Update On Cain Velasquez’s WWE Status

Fans have been wondering where things stand with Cain Velasquez since the last time they saw him on WWE programming.

Velasquez successfully had his knee scoped recently and is feeling completely healthy, according to a recent report by Wrestling Inc.

Per the report, he was seen at WWE’s training facility, WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to get more reps in the ring while awaiting his next match. He’s set to be there for the next two weeks.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion did an interview with SunSport last month where he stated that he would work the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. At this same time, there were reports about this as well.

However, he didn’t work the show. Cain getting his knee scoped could be a reason why. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when he’ll work his next match under the WWE banner.

Velasquez lost his debut match under the WWE banner when he faced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion most recently worked a tag team match in Mexico at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico for a house show back in November.

