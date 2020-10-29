Friday, October 30, 2020

Update On Chelsea Green’s Main Roster Call Up

Chelsea Green hasn't wrestled a match since May.

By Ian Carey
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green’s last official match was on May 27th, 2020. She teamed with Charlotte Flair on NXT and defeated the team of Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Green also dumped her manager, Robert Stone, and everything seemed set for her to head to the main roster. She’s still never debuted there, however.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the creative for Green’s main roster debut was scrapped after Paul Heyman was removed from his position of Executive Director of RAW. Vanessa Borne is also said to be in a similar position.

- Advertisement -

The 29-year-old from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada is a graduate of Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy. Under her “Hot Mess” Laurel Van Ness persona, she is a former Knockouts Champion with Impact Wrestling. In storyline, she was expecting to get married to Braxton Sutter (aka the Blade) but he later confessed his love for his real-life wife, Allie. Green’s character did not respond well to the news.

32-year-old Vanessa Borne is a 5-year pro trained by Gangrel and Rikishi. She started with WWE back in 2016. Borne hasn’t wrestled a match since January. She had previously been in a team with Aliyah in NXT.

Trending Articles

WWE

Becky Lynch Shows Off Baby Bump In Shadow Photo

Becky Lynch decided it was time to show off the first photo of her baby bump as she’s expecting her first child...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/28): Two Title Matches, McAfee’s Faction

The October 28, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
WWE

Bully Ray: “I Do Not Want The Hollywood Version of The Rock in this Roman Reigns Storyline”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the Roman Reigns main event run...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Shortens Matt Riddle’s Ring Name

Weeks after being drafted to WWE's Raw brand, Matt Riddle is the latest WWE wrestler to have his name shortened. Matt Riddle...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Chelsea Green’s Main Roster Call Up

Chelsea Green's last official match was on May 27th, 2020. She teamed with Charlotte Flair on NXT and defeated the team of...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE & Netflix Reach “Groundbreaking Deal” For Vince McMahon Documentary

WWE and Netflix have reached a "groundbreaking deal" to produce & release a new multi-part documentary on the life WWE Chairman & CEO Vince...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Restart Announced For November 18th

Major League Wrestling's #TheRestart campaign has come to a head. In a video released Thursday night, it was revealed that MLW Fusion...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Shortens Matt Riddle’s Ring Name

Weeks after being drafted to WWE's Raw brand, Matt Riddle is the latest WWE wrestler to have his name shortened. Matt Riddle...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WWE released its Q3 2020 financial results Thursday afternoon. Visit Corporate.WWE.com for the full breakdown, with more detailed financial data.
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Halloween Havoc Tops AEW Dynamite In Viewership (10/28)

WWE's decision to revive the classic WCW Halloween Havoc theme brought the NXT brand a rare viewership victory over AEW Dynamite.
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Chelsea Green’s Main Roster Call Up

Chelsea Green's last official match was on May 27th, 2020. She teamed with Charlotte Flair on NXT and defeated the team of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Original Idea For Mia Yim/Reckoning’s “Possession” On RAW

During a match between Retribution and the Hurt Business on RAW this week, Reckoning (aka Mia Yim) entered the ring and appeared...
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee On Internet Wrestling Fans: “They’ve Ruined Something That I Loved”

Pat McAfee revealed that Pete Dunne has joined his stable in NXT. The group also consists of the NXT tag team champions,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC