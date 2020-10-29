Update On Chelsea Green’s Main Roster Call Up

Chelsea Green’s last official match was on May 27th, 2020. She teamed with Charlotte Flair on NXT and defeated the team of Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Green also dumped her manager, Robert Stone, and everything seemed set for her to head to the main roster. She’s still never debuted there, however.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the creative for Green’s main roster debut was scrapped after Paul Heyman was removed from his position of Executive Director of RAW. Vanessa Borne is also said to be in a similar position.

The 29-year-old from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada is a graduate of Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy. Under her “Hot Mess” Laurel Van Ness persona, she is a former Knockouts Champion with Impact Wrestling. In storyline, she was expecting to get married to Braxton Sutter (aka the Blade) but he later confessed his love for his real-life wife, Allie. Green’s character did not respond well to the news.

Weddings haven't always gone smoothly in IMPACT history – like the insane spectacle that was the wedding of Laurel Van Ness and Braxton Sutter in 2017.



But we're sure everything will be fine with @WeAreRosemary and @JohnEBravo1st TOMORROW on IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TBoiv1PGhC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 26, 2020

32-year-old Vanessa Borne is a 5-year pro trained by Gangrel and Rikishi. She started with WWE back in 2016. Borne hasn’t wrestled a match since January. She had previously been in a team with Aliyah in NXT.