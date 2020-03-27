Update On CM Punk & WWE’s Relationship

CM Punk’s agent reportedly reached out to WWE recently. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, WWE sent word they are not interested in opening up conversations regarding Punk.

“Vince McMahon labeled him the one man I just can’t do business with and nobody at the top level, including Paul Heyman has argued the point or pushed for him,” wrote Dave Meltzer. It was also included in the report that Punk’s agent attempted to open a dialogue with WWE but was turned down by the company. It is being said that Punk’s role on WWE Backstage was something FOX pushed for and WWE allowed it only to appease FOX.

It is also being reported backstage that Punk’s role on WWE Backstage has devalued him some, as the show’s ratings have not been strong. Punk’s inclusion on the show did cause an initial spike in ratings his first week but the ratings have since been in something of a holding pattern.

“I was told that while you never say never in wrestling, there is no interest right now in him for anything in WWE,” Meltzer continued.