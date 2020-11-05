Friday, November 6, 2020

Update On Cody Using “Cody Rhodes” In AEW

Is Cody going to go by Cody Rhodes again?

By Ian Carey
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes

News broke yesterday that WWE has abandoned its attempt to renew its former trademark of the name “Cody Rhodes” seemingly opening the door for Cody to use his old ring name. According to comments he made recently on a media call to promote Full Gear, however, Cody is saying he plans on sticking with just his first name for wrestling purposes.

Cody did say that he is excited about being able to use Cody Rhodes again. He will only use the name for 3rd party projects, however. He also noted that there were no hard-feelings between him and WWE regarding the trademark.

- Advertisement -

John Pollock has been live Tweeting from the call.

Also during the call, Cody noted that he will still abide by the stipulation that says he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

There have been rumours and speculation regarding another AEW show airing on TNT. Cody confirmed that the 2nd show won’t simply be AEW Dark and it won’t be an extra hour added onto Dynamite either.

Cody will look to defend the TNT Championship against Darby Allin Saturday night at Full Gear. It will be their 4th singles match in AEW, with the first match going to a time-limit draw and Cody winning the next two.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

EC3 Done With Impact Wrestling

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 is reportedly already gone from the promotion after re-debuting for the promotion this summer. Storylines involving...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/4): Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston, Full Gear Go-Home Show

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It was the final episode of Dynamite before Full Gear this Saturday. In addition...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election

CM Punk decided to have some fun at the expense of Chris Jericho.  On Wednesday morning, Jericho sent out...
Read more
AEW

Miro On Hiding WWE Frustrations, Getting In Trouble For A Haircut

All Elite Wrestling's Miro has opened up about not being able to talk to anyone about being unhappy in WWE. He shared...
Read more
AEW

Update On Cody Using “Cody Rhodes” In AEW

News broke yesterday that WWE has abandoned its attempt to renew its former trademark of the name "Cody Rhodes" seemingly opening the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Full Gear Betting Odds

The betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event have been released.
Read more
Wrestling News

Ryback Talks Matt Riddle’s ‘New’ WWE Name Being a Positive Move

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently discussed Matt Riddle and his new 'name' in WWE. It was recently confirmed that the former UFC...
Read more
AEW

Injury Update On Matt Jackson

The Young Bucks will face FTR Saturday night at Full Gear in a match that many fans have been waiting years for....
Read more
AEW

Update On Cody Using “Cody Rhodes” In AEW

News broke yesterday that WWE has abandoned its attempt to renew its former trademark of the name "Cody Rhodes" seemingly opening the...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Hypes Full Gear On Latest AEW Unrestricted Podcast

AEW President Tony Khan made a special appearance on the this week's edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. With AEW Full Gear...
Read more
Wrestling News

EC3 Done With Impact Wrestling

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 is reportedly already gone from the promotion after re-debuting for the promotion this summer. Storylines involving...
Read more
AEW

Tully Blanchard Issues Statement On Being Banned From Ringside At Full Gear

AEW has announced that due to Tully Blanchard's frequent interference in FTR matches, he will be banned from ringside at Full Gear...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Reacts To Cody’s Claims That The TNT Title Is ‘The Most Important Belt Of The Last Year’

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley has responded to Cody's recent claims that the TNT Championship is "THE most important belt...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC