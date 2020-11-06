Friday, November 6, 2020

Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr’s MLW Status, Interest From Other Promotions

By Ian Carey
Davey Boy Smith Jr
Davey Boy Smith Jr

Major League Wrestling is gearing up for its restart scheduled for November 18th. That is the date new episodes of Fusion are expected to air. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is expected to play a large role in MLW’s return.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, however, Smith only has a few weeks left on his MLW contract and several other promotions are interested in his services.

“He was at Chris Jericho’s Halloween party this past week and spoke to Tony Khan but they aren’t talking any business until after his MLW deal is up,” said Dave Meltzer.

The report also stated that Smith’s MLW contract is up on December 18th, 2020. Several promotions, including WWE, Impact, and All-Japan are also interested in his services. He does not appear to be leaning to any one promotion, it seems.

“He’s had interest from WWE, Khan expressed interest, and there is interest from All Japan, Impact, and MLW and has no favorite or leaning past saying this decision will be made based on offer and whatever makes the most sense business-wise,” Meltzer continued to say of Smith’s free agency options.

The 35-year-old is a 2x WWE tag-team champion along with Tyson Kidd. He’s a 3x IWGP Heavyweight tag team champion along with Lance Archer as well. In MLW, he’s held the tag-team titles along with Teddy Hart & Brian Pillman Jr. and won the company’s Opera Cup tournament in 2019.

