Update On Edge & Daniel Bryan’s Creative Influence In WWE

Edge and Daniel Bryan are reportedly both involved in WWE's creative process.

Daniel Bryan hasn’t wrestled in WWE since late May. He dropped the finals of the Intercontinental title tournament to AJ Styles on Smackdown.

Edge’s most recent for the company was labeled ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ and took place at Backlash. He is currently out of action recovering from a tricep tear.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both wrestlers currently have significant creative influence backstage in the company. They are both said to be part of the writing teams for their respective shows.

“Edge on Raw and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown both have significant creative influence,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “The term I was given is they were part of the writing teams of the respective shows right now.”

WWE has undergone several changes to its creative team recently. The company announced after Paul Heyman’s departure from the creative team that they were consolidating its writing teams. Bruce Prichard serves as head of creative both WWE’s main roster shows.

WWE’s official statement on the matter read, “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

SourceWrestling Observer

