Update On El Hijo del Fantasma To WWE

El Hijo del Fantasma has been out of action for months.

WWE announced the signing of El Hijo del Fantasma, the former King Cuerno from Lucha Underground, last year. Despite signing the luchador in September, he has yet to wrestle a match for the promotion. In fact, his last match was on August 4th, 2019 in Mexico.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fantasmo has been on the shelf with a knee injury. He is expected back shortly.

“The reason there has been no sighting or mentions of Jorge Alcantar (King Cuerno/El Hijo del Fantasma) since his signing was announced is that he blew out his knee. He’s expected to be cleared imminently,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

El Hijo del Fantasma To WWE

The 35-year-old luchador began his career with CMLL in 2008. He would leave the promotion for AAA in 2013.

On an episode of his podcast last spring, Sean Waltman commented on Fantasma.

“He was a guy that I talked to WWE about when they asked me. Canyon Ceman had asked me to take a trip down to Mexico after Alberto Del Rio left the first time.”

He continued, “Fantasma was one of the guys I told them about. He can speak English, he’s got a great look, and he fit most of the criteria they were looking for.”