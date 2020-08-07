Update On Excalibur’s Status With AEW

AEW announcer Excalibur has been absent from the last two broadcasts of Dynamite. The reason for his absence has been speculated as stemming from a controversial wrestling angle from over 15 years ago. Excalibur used racially insensitive language in a promo for the angle. Footage of Excalibur using such language recently surfaced. Others involved in the angle say Excalibur was pressured into making the comments he did, however.

According to a recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Excalibur is expected to rejoin the AEW broadcast team for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

“Regarding Excalibur, he will be back. Nobody has officially said anything but we were told he was flying to Jacksonville for next week’s television and unless things change would be back on the first show taped that airs on 8/12,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

It had previously been reported that both Excalibur and Kevin Steen were pressured into giving racially charged promos.

“In that angle, Human Tornado, who was kind of being pushed as a top babyface,” wrote Dave Meltzer previously. “He would often ask for guys to do heavily-racial promos on him and he asked them to use the word.”

Human Tornado sent the following Tweet out in support of Excalibur and Kevin Steen: