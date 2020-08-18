Update On Goldberg’s WWE Contract Status

Bill Goldberg’s last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 36. He dropped the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman on the show. It was his 2nd match in the company for 2020. His 1st was a victory over the Fiend to win the Universal title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

According to comments Goldberg made recently on the Pop Culture Show, those two matches were the only he is contracted for in 2020. He is under contract with WWE for 2 matches per year through 2023.

“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022/23. I’ve got two matches per year,” Goldberg said on the show. “I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the 5th with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances.”

Goldberg also spoke about how his other projects in the entertainment industry are on hold due to the pandemic.

“I’ve got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything’s on hold unless it’s a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong.”

A link to the full podcast can be found here.