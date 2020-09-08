Update On How Long Rey Mysterio Will Be Out Of Action For

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn tricep at Payback and was removed from his scheduled match against Seth Rollins the following night on RAW. If surgery is required for such an injury the timeline for return can be as long as a year. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, Mysterio only suffered a partial tear and will likely return to action in just 4-6 weeks.

“The last I heard, which would have been I think Wednesday or Thursday, they are looking at 4-6 weeks for Rey. It’s a partial tear,” said Dave Meltzer on the show.

Mysterio’s family closed out WWE RAW last night by beating on Buddy Murphy with kendo sticks. Dominik was taking on Rollins’ former disciple in the main event of the show. Murphy submitted while tied in the ropes and being beaten with kendo sticks. The win was Dominik’s first-ever victory in a singles match.

Dominik Mysterio has now wrestled 5 professional matches: