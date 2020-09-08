Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Update On How Long Rey Mysterio Will Be Out Of Action For

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn tricep at WWE Payback.

By Ian Carey
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn tricep at Payback and was removed from his scheduled match against Seth Rollins the following night on RAW. If surgery is required for such an injury the timeline for return can be as long as a year. According to comments made on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, Mysterio only suffered a partial tear and will likely return to action in just 4-6 weeks.

“The last I heard, which would have been I think Wednesday or Thursday, they are looking at 4-6 weeks for Rey. It’s a partial tear,” said Dave Meltzer on the show.

- Advertisement -

Mysterio’s family closed out WWE RAW last night by beating on Buddy Murphy with kendo sticks. Dominik was taking on Rollins’ former disciple in the main event of the show. Murphy submitted while tied in the ropes and being beaten with kendo sticks. The win was Dominik’s first-ever victory in a singles match.

Dominik Mysterio has now wrestled 5 professional matches:

  1. SummerSlam 2020: lost to Seth Rollins.
  2. RAW 8/24/20: Dominik & Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy via DQ.
  3. Payback 2020: Dominik & Rey Mysterio defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins.
  4. RAW 8/31/20: lost to Seth Rollins.
  5. RAW 9/7/20: defeated Murphy.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/7): McIntyre Attacks Orton, Street Fight, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Dominik battled Murphy in a Street Fight in this week's...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Suffers Possible Injury During Monday Night RAW

It appears that an abrupt ending to a match during Monday’s episode of RAW was due to an injury suffered by Ivar. 
Read more
AEW

Matt Sydal Comments On Botched Move During AEW Debut

Matt Sydal debuted for AEW during the Casino Battle Royale at All Out on Saturday. Shortly after being revealed as the wrestler...
Read more
WWE

WWE Clarifies Rules For Wrestlers Using YouTube & Twitch Accounts

WWE held a talent meeting on Monday to address reports of the company wanting talent to cease third party deals by October...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Paul Heyman’s Role With WWE Creative

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of WWE RAW earlier this summer. Heyman has since returned as an...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Claims Murder Confession Was Part Of Wrestling Storyline

Marty Jannetty made headlines recently when a Facebook post seemed to imply he had killed someone decades ago. He claimed that a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Billie Kay Comments On The Iiconics Breaking Up

2 weeks ago on RAW, Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott defeated the Iiconics in a match that carried the stipulation that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On How Long Rey Mysterio Will Be Out Of Action For

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn tricep at Payback and was removed from his scheduled match against Seth Rollins the following night on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tessa Blanchard Returning To The Ring This Weekend

Tessa Blanchard's first match since March has been scheduled for this weekend. Blanchard will be participating in Saturday's Warrior Wrestling event in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Paul Heyman’s Role With WWE Creative

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of WWE RAW earlier this summer. Heyman has since returned as an...
Read more
NWA

Thunder Rosa & Allysin Kay Trade Shots On Twitter

Thunder Rosa wrestled Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship Saturday night at All Out. Shida won champion versus champion match but...
Read more
Wrestling News

Injury Update On Ivar

Last night on WWE RAW, Viking Raider Ivar was injured during an 8-man tag-team match. Ivar landed a dive through the ropes...
Read more
Wrestling News

Daniel Cormier Wants A WrestleMania Match With Brock Lesnar

Former UFC Lightweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has made his intentions clear: he wants a marquee WrestleMania matchup against Brock Lesnar....
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Discusses Fan Support, Royal Rumble Return, WWE’s Plans For Her

SmackDown Superstar Naomi has opened up about her return at Royal Rumble and what sort of plans WWE had for her going...
Read more
AEW

Kurt Angle Talks About The Possibility of Brock Lesnar In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on a potential Brock Lesnar run in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with...
Read more
Wrestling News

Keith Lee Has Words For Drew McIntyre, Wants Respect

Raw Superstar Keith Lee had some words for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on this week's episode of Raw Talk.
Read more
AEW

Renee Young On Leaving WWE, Non-Compete Clause, Interest In AEW

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Young has opened up about the process of leaving the company in a recent interview on Richard...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC