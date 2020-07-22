Update On How Well Slammiversary Did On PPV

Impact Wrestling presented Slammiversary this weekend. The show was promoted on the idea that several of the wrestlers recently released by WWE could appear. The Good Brothers, EC3, Eric Young, Heath (Slater), and the Motor City Machine Guns would all either debut or return to the promotion.

According to a report from PW Insider, early indicators are the show did well on PPV. FITE doesn’t publish streaming numbers and traditional PPV numbers won’t be available for awhile, however. Reports are that the Slammiversary buy rate was the best the company has done in “a long time.”

Slammiversary Social Media Numbers Break Records

Impact sent out a press release to note how well their social media numbers did during the show as well.

“IMPACT Wrestling captured the world’s attention on Saturday night,” said IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. “Slammiversary 2020 was the result of two-and-a-half years of hard work by our incredible team and talented roster, along with new additions who have decided to bet on IMPACT.”

In terms of Twitter impressions, Impact nearly doubled their previous record. The top post for the company was the one in which it was revealed the Good Brothers had officially signed. Instagram impressions increased by 172% from their previous record.

“During the month leading up to Slammiversary 2020, IMPACT’s YouTube Channel saw its total views rise by 26.5 percent and total watch time grow by 32 percent,” a press release reads. “The channel, which already ranks as the No. 2 most-subscribed wrestling account on the platform, added over 100 thousand new subscribers, marking a 20% rise in monthly subscriber rate.”

