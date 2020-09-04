Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Re-Sign With WWE

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His deal with the company is said to have expired in April. His merchandising arrangement with WWE expired just recently. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources within WWE do not believe it makes sense to sign Lesnar to a new deal right now.

“One person in the company noted that it makes no sense to sign Lesnar to a new deal at the moment, as it would only be to keep him from AEW,” wrote Dave Meltzer. He would continue to say that the source doesn’t believe signing Lesnar is something AEW would do right now. The price tag that comes along with Lesnar’s services would be greater than the value he would provide.

From WWE’s perspective, signing Lesnar only makes sense if you have big Saudi Arabia shows and/or WrestleMania to promote.

“It was said that for Lesnar, like for Tyson Fury (who issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre this past week for a match), that it’s at this point Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania as the only shows that make sense right now and the belief right now is Saudi Arabia won’t happen this year,” Meltzer continued.

Lesnar’s free agency has made headlines in the world of MMA as well. Jon Jones has stated he would be interested in fighting the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

It looks like with no Saudi shows or WrestleMania on the horizon, WWE won’t be signing Lesnar anytime soon. WWE is not worried about losing him to AEW either. They don’t think the price tag he demands would be worth it to the company at the moment.