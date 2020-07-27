At Impact Wrestling TV Viewership Data For 2020

We have a rare look at Impact Wrestling viewership data for the company’s weekly TV show on AXS TV. Earlier this year, AXS TV began to be rated with Nielsen allowing for Impact Wrestling TV ratings to be publicized.

According to information obtained by PWTorch, Impact averaged 174,000 viewers per week for the first quarter of 2020. During the Q2 COVID-19 ’empty arena’ era, that number fell to 147,000.

Slammiversary generated significant buzz for Impact. That spike in interest carried over to the Impact TV show two days later. The post-PPV edition of Impact averaged 163,000 viewers, up from 156,000 the previous week before and 135,000 two weeks prior.

Impact Wrestling is the most-watched show on AXS TV by a considerable margin.

In the 18-49 demo that advertisers care most about, Impact brought in a 0.05 this week. In comparison, NXT did a 0.17 in the key demo this week and hovers around 600,000 to 700,000 viewers per week on the USA Network.

Impact began a new era this week at both Slammiversary and on AXS TV. The Good Brothers, EC3, Eric Young, and more either made their return or debut last week. This week on the show, The Good Brothers will face Reno Scum in tag-team action. There will also be an Impact World Championship match between Eddie Edwards and Trey from the Rascalz.