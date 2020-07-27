Monday, July 27, 2020

At Impact Wrestling TV Viewership Data For 2020

Ratings are available for Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

By Ian Carey
Impact on AXS

We have a rare look at Impact Wrestling viewership data for the company’s weekly TV show on AXS TV. Earlier this year, AXS TV began to be rated with Nielsen allowing for Impact Wrestling TV ratings to be publicized.

According to information obtained by PWTorch, Impact averaged 174,000 viewers per week for the first quarter of 2020. During the Q2 COVID-19 ’empty arena’ era, that number fell to 147,000.

- Advertisement -

Slammiversary generated significant buzz for Impact. That spike in interest carried over to the Impact TV show two days later. The post-PPV edition of Impact averaged 163,000 viewers, up from 156,000 the previous week before and 135,000 two weeks prior.

Impact Wrestling is the most-watched show on AXS TV by a considerable margin.

In the 18-49 demo that advertisers care most about, Impact brought in a 0.05 this week. In comparison, NXT did a 0.17 in the key demo this week and hovers around 600,000 to 700,000 viewers per week on the USA Network.

Impact began a new era this week at both Slammiversary and on AXS TV. The Good Brothers, EC3, Eric Young, and more either made their return or debut last week. This week on the show, The Good Brothers will face Reno Scum in tag-team action. There will also be an Impact World Championship match between Eddie Edwards and Trey from the Rascalz.

Trending Articles

WWE

Internal WWE Reaction To Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Comments About Paul Heyman

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had a lot to say about their WWE departure. They did an interview with Ryan Satin on...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Rips into WWE and Wyatt Swamp Fight

Former WWE writer and wrestling personality Jim Cornette had some choice words for the recent WWE Extreme Rules PPV. The event was...
Read more
Impact

Gail Kim & Others Comments On The Term “Knockouts” For Women’s Division

Impact Wrestling refers to its women's division and championship with the term "Knockouts." Some fans have expressed the belief that this is...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Touts “A Little Bit Of The Bubbly” Sales

Chris Jericho hit a home run by getting into the sparkling wine business. He partnered with Stephen Amell, star of the CW...
Read more
WWE

Angel Garza Gets Married To Zaide Lozano

Congratulations to WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza on getting married to Zaide Lozano earlier this week. Lozano revealed the wedding in two Instagram posts on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. Talks What Legends Have Helped His Career Thus Far

Brian Pillman Jr. recently wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dark. He dropped bouts to Shawn Spears and Brian Cage. He...
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and...
Read more
Impact

At Impact Wrestling TV Viewership Data For 2020

We have a rare look at Impact Wrestling viewership data for the company's weekly TV show on AXS TV. Earlier this year,...
Read more
Impact

AJ Styles: Dixie Carter Is 100% To Blame For Ruining TNA

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has revealed who he believes can be blamed for ruining TNA's Impact Wrestling show. As far...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cesaro On Improving His Mic Skills, His Championship Ambitions

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro recently took part in an interview with Newsweek.com. During the conversation, Cesaro acknowledged his growth on the microphone...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Discusses Fan Criticism Of AEW Via #AskCody

All Elite Wrestling's TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has responded to fan criticism regarding the promotion during a recent Q&A Session under the...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Returning To WWE

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has explained why he isn't interested in returning to WWE. The former AEW Champion shared his reasoning...
Read more
NXT

Mark Henry On Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray have shared their thoughts on the recent confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Rips into WWE and Wyatt Swamp Fight

Former WWE writer and wrestling personality Jim Cornette had some choice words for the recent WWE Extreme Rules PPV. The event was...
Read more
WWE

Internal WWE Reaction To Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Comments About Paul Heyman

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had a lot to say about their WWE departure. They did an interview with Ryan Satin on...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Touts “A Little Bit Of The Bubbly” Sales

Chris Jericho hit a home run by getting into the sparkling wine business. He partnered with Stephen Amell, star of the CW...
Read more
MLW

Update On MLW Live Events Returning

Major League Wrestling hasn't produced an event since March. The company's last show was in conjunction with AAA for a card in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC