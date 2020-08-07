Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV’s audience is skewing older than the audiences of other wrestling companies at the moment. Average monthly ratings for the promotion were recently published in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Impact Wrestling Average Monthly Viewership:

* Key demo is people aged 18-49

January 2020 : Averaged 169,000 viewers per show (0.04 in the key demo)

: Averaged 169,000 viewers per show (0.04 in the key demo) February 2020 : Averaged 181,000 viewers per show (0.04 in the key demo)

: Averaged 181,000 viewers per show (0.04 in the key demo) March 2020 : Averaged 161,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo)

: Averaged 161,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo) April 2020 : Averaged 144,000 viewers per show (0.02 in key demo)

: Averaged 144,000 viewers per show (0.02 in key demo) May 2020 : Averaged 153,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo)

: Averaged 153,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo) June 2020 : Averaged 141,000 viewers per show (0.02 in key demo)

: Averaged 141,000 viewers per show (0.02 in key demo) July 2020: Averaged 153,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo)

What is notable is that the percentage of Impact’s fans that fall into the key demo is lower than for AEW or WWE shows. Impact’s key demo was just 28.8% of its audience for July. In comparison, 38.2% of RAW’s audience is from the key demo, 32.7% for NXT, and 34% for Smackdown. More than half of AEW’s audience is in the key demo at 51%.

Impact is also reportedly the most-watched show on AXS TV. Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased the station last September.