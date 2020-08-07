Friday, August 7, 2020

Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling's audience skews older than either AEW or WWE.

By Ian Carey
Impact on AXS

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV’s audience is skewing older than the audiences of other wrestling companies at the moment. Average monthly ratings for the promotion were recently published in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Impact Wrestling Average Monthly Viewership:

- Advertisement -

* Key demo is people aged 18-49

  • January 2020: Averaged 169,000 viewers per show (0.04 in the key demo)
  • February 2020: Averaged 181,000 viewers per show (0.04 in the key demo)
  • March 2020: Averaged 161,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo)
  • April 2020: Averaged 144,000 viewers per show (0.02 in key demo)
  • May 2020: Averaged 153,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo)
  • June 2020: Averaged 141,000 viewers per show (0.02 in key demo)
  • July 2020: Averaged 153,000 viewers per show (0.03 in key demo)

What is notable is that the percentage of Impact’s fans that fall into the key demo is lower than for AEW or WWE shows. Impact’s key demo was just 28.8% of its audience for July. In comparison, 38.2% of RAW’s audience is from the key demo, 32.7% for NXT, and 34% for Smackdown. More than half of AEW’s audience is in the key demo at 51%.

Impact is also reportedly the most-watched show on AXS TV. Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased the station last September.

Trending Articles

NXT

NXT Star Reportedly Seen As ‘The Next Big Thing’ By WWE Officials

WWE is always looking to figure out who might be their next big star and latest reports suggest that the company has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/5): Pat McAfee Appears, Triple Threat, Ripley vs. Kai

The August 5, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
Impact

AJ Styles Responds To Gallows & Anderson Wanting Him Back In Impact

AJ Styles has reacted to the recent news that former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows want to see him back...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Challenge: “Let’s Do It”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provides the voice for the character of Maui in Disney's Moana. In the film, he sings a song...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Vickie Guerrero Officially Signs With AEW

Vickie Guerrero is officially a member of the AEW roster. She was recently announced as the new manager for former AEW Women's...
Read more
Impact

Update On Impact Wrestling’s TV Ratings

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV's audience is skewing older than the audiences of other wrestling companies at the moment. Average monthly ratings...
Read more
MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. Seeking His Release From MLW

Brian Pillman Jr. is hoping to be released from his MLW contract. The 26-year-old holds no ill-will to the promotion but as...
Read more
AEW

Update On Rey Mysterio’s Future, Including Strong Offer from AEW

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been negotiating with WWE and AEW in recent weeks, with both organizations making strong offers to retain his...
Read more
AEW

Update On Excalibur’s Status With AEW

AEW announcer Excalibur has been absent from the last two broadcasts of Dynamite. The reason for his absence has been speculated as...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Lost Interest In Another RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has reportedly lost interest in RAW Superstar Mustafa Ali despite plans to push the Superstar only months ago.
Read more
Wrestling News

NXT Superstar Believes She Is A ‘Perfect Fit’ For RAW Underground

One NXT Superstar believes she is a "perfect fit" for RAW's faux-MMA segment, RAW Underground. Taking to Twitter, the black-and-gold brand's Xia...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Reflects On Stadium Stampede Creative Process, What The NFL Didn’t Want Them To Do

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has reflected on Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede matchup. The match saw his Inner Circle stable clash...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Shares Which AEW Stars Have Grabbed His Attention

Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During their conversation, Cardona shared who amongst AEW's locker room...
Read more
AEW

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Receives Heat Backstage After Matt Hardy Chair Spot

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara reportedly received heat backstage within AEW following this week's episode of Dynamite after a steel chair spot...
Read more
AEW

Matt Hardy’s Injury Spot On Dynamite Was Reportedly Unplanned

While AEW is not a company to shy away from brutal and hardcore spots in matches where they are necessary, there are...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC