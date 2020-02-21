Update On Jeff Cobb & AEW Contract Negotiations

Jeff Cobb was announced as Chris Jericho’s hired gun to face Jon Moxley this week on AEW Dynamite. Cody Rhodes addressed Cobb’s deal with the promotion on a recent media call, noting that Cobb was signed for more dates but nothing full-time or long-term. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, AEW has offered Cobb a deal that will allow him to still work with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“Jeff Cobb was offered a deal this past week. Tony Khan had never met him until this week. Cody had been trying to get him since the start of the year. Cobb had only agreed to a few dates,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“They offered him a deal where he could still work New Japan and that’s where talks left,” the report continued. Being able to work with New Japan is said to be quite important to Cobb.

Jeff Cobb In NJPW

Cobb entered his first-ever G1 Climax tournament in 2019 with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He finished tied for 4th in Block B with 8 points. He still has yet to compete in a New Japan Cup. Cobb is also a former NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He defeated Will Ospreay for the title at the G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden before dropping it to Taichi at Wrestling Dontaku.