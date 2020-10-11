Sunday, October 11, 2020

Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Request For New Trial In Lawsuit Against Anthem

Jeff Jarrett filed a motion for a new trial recently.

By Ian Carey
Jeff Jarrett Anthem
Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Sports & Entertainment

Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Anthem Sports and Entertainment was ruled a mistrial this summer. The courts decided that “cumulative errors by both the Court and counsel resulted in neither party receiving a fair trial”. Jarrett’s legal team filed a motion recently asking for a new trial.

According to a report from PW Insider, Jarrett’s request for a new trial has been denied. The court rejected the motion for the following reason: because of the press of other Court business, the fact that criminal cases take precedent, and the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability to regularly schedule jury trials.”

The request was denied without prejudice meaning Jarrett has the option of filing again when the courts have more availability. This likely means there will be no progress on the case until after the pandemic.

Both sides have been ordered into mediation regarding the case. Previously, Anthem and Jarrett’s teams stated an agreement through mediation was unlikely to occur. Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw has again requested that the two sides meet with a mediator.

Jarrett is suing Anthem Sports and Entertainment over the failed merger between his Global Force Wrestling and Anthem’s Impact Wrestling. Jarrett’s team says that Anthem continued to use GFW branding following Jarrett’s departure from the company.

