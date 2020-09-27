Sunday, September 27, 2020

Update On Jimmy Uso’s Recovery

Jimmy Uso will reportedly be returning in early 2021

By Anutosh Bajpai
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

While his brother Jey Uso is all set to challenge for the Universal Championship at the Clash Of Champions PPV, Jimmy Uso is currently out of action with an injury.

Though the good news for the former champion is that the latest reports suggest that his recovery is going well and he is on track to return to the ring early next year.

Alex McCarthy of TalkSport recently spoke to Jey Uso ahead of his big match on Sunday and the SmackDown star confirmed that his brother is on course to return to action in early 2021.

The wrestling journalist provided the update via a tweet and he wrote “Jimmy Uso is on course to return to action from his knee injury in January/February 2021, Jey Uso told me.”

For those who don’t know, Jimmy Uso suffered a leg injury during the triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown tag team championship at WrestleMania 36.

The injured star revealed in later interviews that he suffered the injury early in the bout and he apparently tore his ACL while jumping off a ladder during the opening minutes of the match.

Now it would be interesting to see what the company is planning for his return and if we can see Jimmy being a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble next year.

