Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home Impact

Update On Joey Ryan’s Lawsuit Against Impact Wrestling

An update on Joey Ryan's lawsuit against Impact Wrestling.

By Ian Carey
Joey Ryan

Joey Ryan was released by Impact Wrestling following numerous allegations against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this year. Ryan filed suit against Impact in late-September and is reportedly seeking $10 million.

According to a report from PW Insider, Impact would request an additional 30 days time to respond to the lawsuit that Ryan’s team filed on September 24th. They then missed that deadline and Ryan’s team filed to have a judgment made in their favor as a result on November 27th. Impact then responded to the lawsuit in a filing on December 4th.

In their response to the lawsuit, Impact is stating that they only made a public comment about Ryan’s release so that fans would not expect to see him on their shows. There is also a dispute between the two parties over Ryan’s Impact contract and the wording around what he could be fired for and what process would have had to be followed. Impact’s response states that they believe they did not breach their contract with Ryan.

- Advertisement -

Ryan’s legal team is seeking $10 million from Anthem Sport and Entertainment, Impact’s parent company.

Ryan, along with Dave Crist, was fired from Impact Wrestling this June. The company announced at the same time that Michael Elgin would not longer be appearing on its programming.

Latest Wrestling News

Kenny Omega Makes Impact Wrestling Appearance, Promises Big Announcement (Video)

AEW Anutosh Bajpai -
After the controversial finish to the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley during last week's episode of Dynamite, Don Callis...
Read more

WWE RAW Viewership & Key Demo Slightly Down Again (12/7)

WWE Andrew Ravens -
Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.736 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This was down from last week...
Read more

Sting Expected To Wrestle In AEW, Will Have Creative Input

AEW Ian Carey -
After Sting's AEW Dynamite debut last week, many fans likely did not assume the 61-year-old would become an active member of the roster. According...
Read more

Update On Joey Ryan’s Lawsuit Against Impact Wrestling

Impact Ian Carey -
Joey Ryan was released by Impact Wrestling following numerous allegations against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this year. Ryan filed suit...
Read more

Should AEW Sign Brock Lesnar? “Everybody Has Their Damn Price”

AEW Michael Reichlin -
Brock Lesnar is a free agent. The 43-year-old megastar could retire comfortably after lucrative runs with WWE and the UFC. He also remains one...
Read more

Tony Khan Appearance Rumored For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

AEW Ian Carey -
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on tonight's episode Impact Wrestling TV. According to a HeelByNature, AEW President Tony Khan...
Read more

Mark Henry Talks AEW and IMPACT Wrestling Partnership

AEW Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the working partnership between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. Henry would say...
Read more

Impact Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega & Don Callis To ‘Shock The World’ Again

Impact Michael Reichlin -
History will be made tonight on Impact Wrestling. New AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear to address the events that transpired at the...
Read more

Results

Results

WWE RAW Results (12/7): The Fiend Attacks Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Robert Lentini -
WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Randy Orton battled Bray Wyatt in the main event. RAW Results (12/7) Asuka def....
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC