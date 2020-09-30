Update On Joey Ryan’s Lawsuit Against #SpeakingOut Accusers

It was reported yesterday that Joey Ryan has filed a lawsuit against 3 women who accused him of sexual misconduct as part of the #SpeakingOut movement this summer. In an update to this story, PW Insider is now reporting that Ryan has also filed a lawsuit against 11 other of his accusers.
Only one accuser is named in the lawsuit and the other are listed as Jane Does.
Documents relating to Ryan’s lawsuit state that he is seeking compensation “in excess of $25,000.00 for economic damages, $25,000 for non-economic damages, for an order retracting and correcting the defamatory statements, for equitable relief based on principles that are fair and just.”
The SoCal Uncensored website also provided the below updates regarding what they have heard about the case:
Joey Ryan Denies Allegations Against Him In YouTube Video
Earlier this summer, Joey Ryan released a video on YouTube denying the allegations against him.
“I have never had sex with a woman without her consent, I have never acted criminally towards a woman and I have never acted criminally with sex and unlike these allegations, I have actual evidence that can show you that,” Ryan said in the since deleted video.
Ryan Nemeth Tweets About Joey Ryan
Hot Young Briley aka Ryan Nemeth has been Tweeting about Joey Ryan. Dolph Ziggler’s brother posted the following: