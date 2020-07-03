Update On Kairi Sane’s WWE Status

Kairi Sane has not wrestled since taking a nasty bump into the steel steps during a match taped on May 26th, 2020. Sane was thrown into the steps by Nia Jax during the bout, which aired on the June 1st episode of RAW. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sane is headed back to Japan and there had been plans in place to do a career-ending angle with her before she left.

“Sane, 31, is returning to Japan to be with her husband. This has been in the works for a while and the company has known about it since May if not earlier,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report continues to say that had Sane not been injured in the match against Nia, the idea was to do a career-ending injury angle. This could have possibly involved Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, or another wrestler injuring Sane before then facing Asuka at SummerSlam.

A report was also released by Fightful recently, stating that Sane’s situation with WWE is complicated. At one point, she had been talked about for an ambassador role with NXT Japan. Plans to start a developmental territory in the country have since been scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic, however.

“While there’s been no talk about it of late, there had been talk that once her contract with WWE was up that she would wrestle one more year in Japan and then retire,” Meltzer continued.