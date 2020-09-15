Mickie James Update Following Injury Scare On Raw

Mickie James vs Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship was stopped early last night. It looked as though James may have injured her shoulder leading to the premature ending to the match.

Mick Foley then noted on Twitter that he heard James had injured her shoulder.

“I’m hearing that Mickie James may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s RAW match – which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery…and hoping she gets another shot at the title.”

According to Bryan Alvarez, however, James is fine and the referee made a mistake ending the bout.

Mickie James’ Mission

Before her title match with Asuka, James spoke with SI.com about wanting to change how women are perceived in wrestling.

“My goal has always been to change the way women are perceived in wrestling, and that’s still my goal,” says James. “It was very different when I first broke in. I never wanted to be a valet or a manager. I wanted to be a wrestler. I wanted to have the best match of the night. That mentality has kept me leveling up. I always want more for women in wrestling.”

