Update On MLW Live Events Returning

Major League Wrestling hasn’t produced an event since March. The company’s last show was in conjunction with AAA for a card in Tijuana on March 13th.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plan is for MLW live events to return in December. These plans could change anytime between now and then, however.

“The current plan, and this can change in an instant, is to go back live in December, perhaps in Philadelphia,” wrote Dave Meltzer regarding MLW.

In storyline, Contra Unit took part in a hostile takeover of the company leading to it shutting down temporarily.

MLW’s Court Bauer has previously said the company won’t return to live events until it is safe to do so.

“I will wait until we are sure it’s safe to return. We’re doing that for our fans, our athletes, and our crew, and all of their families. We do not want to put anyone at harm. We’ll see what the NBA looks like once they go live with their season, and we’re seeing what is happening with WWE. This [battle with COVID] is far from the rearview mirror. Our decision to proceed will be dictated by science and experts in the medical world. Until we know it’s safe, we’re going to be as judicious as possible.”