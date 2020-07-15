Update on NWA Contract Offers, Talent Leaving

The relaunched National Wrestling Alliance is currently in a state of limbo. The brand was beginning to build a solid viewer base for the NWA Powerrr YouTube series.

The league suspended operations and restructured its executive management team after NWA Vice President Dave Lagana was accused of sexually assaulting female wrestler Liz Savage. The NWA cut ties with Lagana, leaving the company scrambling.

Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately. As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions. — NWA (@nwa) June 19, 2020

With NWA’s future uncertain, a new report from Fightful provides new information on a few NWA talent contracts and departures:

Ricky Starks was offered upwards of $1000/month from NWA for a new contract offer before he left the company, per a report by Fightful Select. Starks is now with AEW, after answering the open challenge for Cody Rhodes’ TNT Championship.

Former NWA Television Champion “Outlandish” Zicky Dice was reportedly offered only offered $250 per month at one point, this was also rejected.

Thunder Rosa is also apparently now signed with the company.

Allysin Kay ‘still plans’ on working with NWA going forward.

