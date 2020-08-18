Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Update On NXT Location, Full Sail & Thunderdome

It appears Full Sail University will remain the home of NXT for the time being.

By Ian Carey
NXT

WWE will present its first show from the “Thunderdome” in Orlando’s Amway Center on Friday. RAW, Smackdown, and PPVs will emanate from the venue for at least the next 2 months. According to Fightful Select, however, episodes of NXT will still continue to air from Full Sail University. This includes Saturday’s TakeOver XXX event.

WWE’s upcoming filming schedule now looks like this:

  • Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX
  • Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver XXX, Full Sail Live, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
  • Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
  • Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network
  • Wednesday, August 26 – NXT, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network
  • Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX
  • Sunday, August 30 – Payback, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
  • Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network
Additionally, it is being reported that WWE has created a temporary training facility for its developmental talent. It is not clear if they will be moving back to the Performance Center as WWE’s main roster moves to the Amway Center, however.

Orlando-based reporter Jon Alba has been covering WWE’s agreement with the Amway Center. He is speculating that a possible reason WWE’s deal with the venue runs only through October is due to the possibility of the Orlando Magic returning to the arena in December.

