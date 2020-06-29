Update On NXT UK Scheduling Empty Arena Shows

WWE has not filmed content for the NXT UK brand since March. In light of recent allegations made against multiple members of the brand, some fans weren’t sure if NXT UK would be returning at all. According to social media comments by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, however, the plan is to return to filming content for NXT UK within the next two months.

“I’ve had several people asking NXT UK,” Cassidy wrote. “Last month, I reported on how talents were “working from home” and that there was a plan to tape content when safe to do so. A couple of weeks ago, I was told there’s a tentative plan to tape empty arena shows within roughly two months…”

The plan is for the brand to film empty arena shows but a venue has not been determined. The company does have the WWE UK PC available in Enfield, North London, however.

I’ve had several people asking NXT UK.



Last month, I reported on how talents were “working from home” and that there was a plan to tape content when safe to do so.



A couple of weeks ago, I was told there’s a tentative plan to tape empty arena shows within roughly two months… — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 28, 2020

The former – regarding Skull Sessions and acting seminars – was confirmed by Triple H in a media call.



The latter has been corroborated to an extent in interviews with talents.



I know a lot has changed this week. As far as I’m aware, that plan hasn’t. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 28, 2020

Obviously the tapings situation relies heavily on Government guidance, which is the major reason why NXT UK tapings ground to a halt while RAW, SmackDown and NXT in the US didn’t.



Things could change. As far as I know, they haven’t yet. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 28, 2020

The current United Kingdom Champion is WALTER from Imperium. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang hold the brand’s tag titles. Kay Lee Ray is the current Women’s Champion in the UK as well. NXT UK’s Jordan Devlin is still technically the holder of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship as well, having never been formally stripped of the belt.