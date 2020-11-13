Update On Original Creative Plans For Kylie Rae In Impact & AAA

Kylie Rae was scheduled to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory. She did not appear on the show, however. While many details of the situation are being kept private, Kylie would later announce on Patreon that she is no longer a professional wrestler.

According to a recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kylie had been scheduled to defeat Purrazzo for the title. She was also expected to begin portraying a Marvel character as part of AAA’s new deal with the company.

“She was also going to be one of the two women playing Marvel characters in AAA which was going to be a high-profile mainstream spot, with lots of merchandise in Mexico and the possibility of it opening up in the U.S. as well,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Kylie released the following statement to her Patreon subscribers earlier this month:

“I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell. I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.”

“I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand. When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.”

Kylie has not been released from her contract with Impact Wrestling. Although Kylie has stated she is no longer a wrestler, the door has been left open for her if she decides to return.

Su Yung replaced Kylie at Bound For Glory and won the title. Her and Purrazzo will rematch at Turning Point on Saturday.