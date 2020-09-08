Update On Paul Heyman’s Role With WWE Creative

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of WWE RAW earlier this summer. Heyman has since returned as an on-screen character and the advocate for Roman Reigns. According to a report from Fightful, however, Heyman isn’t just being used as an on-screen character.

Heyman is said to be heavily involved in the creative process regarding Roman Reigns and his recent heel turn. This includes the segment where Heyman was revealed as his advocate, the main event of Payback, and Reigns’ recent promo on Smackdown. Heyman has been involved in everything regarding Roman’s return.

The situation is said to be similar to Heyman’s role helping with creative for Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

WWE RAW Said To Be “Falling Apart” Without Paul Heyman

According to Garry Cassidy of Sportskeeda, one source stated to him that RAW is “falling apart” without Paul Heyman at the helm.

One major quote stood out from the conversation:



“RAW has really fallen apart without Heyman driving the creative.” — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 7, 2020

Last night’s episode of RAW was said to be rewritten shortly before the show again. There were no matches announced for the broadcast until just before the show aired. The reported reason as to why no matches were announced ahead of time is that it was not clear what would be happening until just before it started.