Monday, November 30, 2020

Update On Planned Feud Between Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan

WWE has apparently decided the date for this much anticipated bout

By Anutosh Bajpai
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan
The much-anticipated match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will be taking place at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV according to reports from Wrestling Observer Radio.

At one point it appeared that the bout was being projected for the TLC event but then reports suggested that the company could hold it off for a later date. Officials seem to have backed out of idea in recent weeks as well.

Coming out of this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, it appears that Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Kevin Owens at the upcoming PPV.

Owens took on Jey Uso on the latest episode of the show as a way to get Roman’s attention. He then had an intense verbal exchange with Reigns’ associate Paul Heyman on Talking Smack.

On the other hand, Daniel Bryan went up against the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on the show. He lost the bout via a count-out and Bryan will likely need to be built up for a match against the Big Dog after the TLC PPV.

Though Dave Meltzer discussed how the former world champion has been involved with SmackDown’s creative lately and according to the wrestling journalist a lot of what’s happened to Bryan ‘is his own doing.’

With that said, it’s possible that Daniel Bryan has some ideas on how he wants this feud to unfold and it’d be interesting to see how things pan out leading to the Royal Rumble PPV.

