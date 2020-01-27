Update On Planned WrestleMania Matches After Royal Rumble

Latest on which matches WWE is planning for the Show Of Shows

Royal Rumble 2020 is being praised by the fans as one of the best PPVs the company has put on in recent times and it officially marks the beginning of WrestleMania season.

Dave Meltzer talked about the event on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and he also revealed some of the matches the company has planned for the Show Of Shows.

The main event of Royal Rumble saw Drew McIntyre winning the men’s Battle Royal to earn the opportunity to challenge the champion of his choice at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Not very surprisingly, the report states that the Scottish Superstar will be picking the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns will challenge ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal title after Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan in a strap match at the Royal Rumble last night.

The event on Sunday night also saw the return of Edge who entered the Royal Rumble at #21 and lasted till the final 3 before being eliminated by Reigns.

Edge also formed a temporary alliance with his former tag team partner Randy Orton during the bout but he ended up eliminating Orton from the match.

After this, it’s being reported that Edge will be facing the Viper at the upcoming PPV which will likely be his first singles match after his comeback.

Though while these are the current planned bouts for WrestleMania, reports reveal that the original winners for Royal Rumble were different. You can check out the names who were originally supposed to win on Sunday night here.