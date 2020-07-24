Update On Plans For New Nation Of Domination Stable

It was recently reported that WWE had plans for a new Nation of Domination stable. This is said to have been the reason why Ron Simmons (aka Faarooq) was on RAW this week. In an update to this story, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that there are people in WWE against the idea.

“We don’t know if they are going to do that or if it was dropped,” wrote Dave Meltzer about the angle. “We do know people who thought from a real life timing situation that redoing the Nation right now would be incredibly tone deaf, so a lot did want it nixed.”

Plans for the angle were to include both Ron Simmons and Mark Henry. Both former Nation members were to be on RAW this week to help kick-start the angle.

Simmons appeared backstage on RAW and spoke with MVP’s stable, the Hurt Business. The faction added Shelton Benjamin to its ranks on the show. Henry did not appear on the show. Benjamin also won the 24/7 title from R-Truth on RAW.

“There was an idea, I don’t know if it was dropped,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer radio earlier this week. “Originally it was going to be on the show for a revamping of the Nation of Domination and Ron Simmons was going to be apart of that angle But they dropped that angle for this show.”