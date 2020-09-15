Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Update On RAW Stars Impacted By Paul Heyman’s Departure

The pushes of two RAW brand stars have likely been impacted by Paul Heyman's departure.

By Ian Carey
Aleister Black & Andrade

Paul Heyman was removed from his role as Executive Director of RAW this summer. He has since become Roman Reigns’ advocate and is reportedly involved in the creative process of the character. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there are 2 stars from the RAW brand who are being negatively impacted by Heyman’s departure from the brand.

“When Heyman got replaced, I was kind of told – not so much the Viking Raiders cause that obviously came from the injury – But Aleister Black and Andrade were like the two guys that I was told that were really going to be in trouble because Vince doesn’t necessarily see a lot in them as compared to what Heyman saw in them.”

This week on RAW, it appeared the faction of Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega has split up.

Aleister Black recently turned heel after sustaining an eye injury via an attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy. Black attacked Kevin Owens and turned heel a few weeks later.

“I really see Andrade from tonight’s show, when I saw that split, it was just like ‘oh god’. Yep, that thing with Andrade is going to come true exactly like I was told,” Meltzer continued.

