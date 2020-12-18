Update On Reason For Cameron Grimes’ Absence From NXT

WWE confirmed recently that NXT star Cameron Grimes will be out of the action for the next 4 to 6 weeks and he will not be seen on WWE programming for the rest of 2020.

While at the time, the company hadn’t revealed that reason for his absence, a new report sheds some more light on his announced break.

PWinsider is reporting that Grimes is legitimately injured. According to the site, the former Impact X Division Champion underwent surgery last week which is the reason why he has been pulled from WWE TV.

Cameron Grimes In NXT

The NXT star, who was signed by WWE back in January 2019, has had feuds with names such as Dexter Lumis and Tommaso Ciampa in recent months. He was defeated by Ciampa in a singles match at last week’s episode of the Black and Yellow brand.

Timothy Thatcher attacked Cameron Grimes after the match and twisted his legs which was the storyline reason given for the former Impact Wrestling star’s absence from the brand.

While the report does not reveal when or how the former PWG star got injured, the given timeline for his return suggests that the injury is not very serious and Grimes will be back in action very soon.